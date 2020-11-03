Overview

Dr. Helen Sohn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. Sohn works at Grossmont Surgical Associates in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.