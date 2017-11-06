Overview

Dr. Helen Shin, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Shin works at Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology Center in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.