Dr. Helen Shin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Shin, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Dermatology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Shin works at
Locations
Hackensack University Medical Center155 Polifly Rd Ste 101, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 351-1918
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Helen knows what she is doing. She is professional and I trust her to treat my sons. She is a very caring kind doctor who is serious about treating children correctly and I would highly recommend her. All the times I've been to her office, her diagnosis and treatments have been correct.
About Dr. Helen Shin, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396799433
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Mount Sinai Medical Center, NY
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Pediatric Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
