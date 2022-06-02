Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rouvelas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Rouvelas works at
Locations
Helen Rouvelas MD PC14205 Roosevelt Ave Ste 135, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 539-1033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rouvelas has been my pediatrician since I can remember and she is just great! I feel comfortable discussing anything with her and she always gives the best advice. You can tell that she cares for her patients and always goes far and beyond to be there for them. She is a doctor with heart and that is hard to find.
About Dr. Helen Rouvelas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1821152208
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rouvelas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rouvelas accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouvelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouvelas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouvelas.
