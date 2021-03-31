Dr. Helen Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Rhodes, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Rhodes, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Socorro General Hospital.
Locations
Helen E. Rhodes, MD1201 N Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 118, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (713) 932-6333
Helen E. Rhodes, MD560 Blossom St Ste B, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 525-4961
Helen Rhodes MD PA1560 Live Oak St Ste D, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 525-4961
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Socorro General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful gynecologist. She is never rushed, takes her time and listens to you. She doesn’t over book. The absolute best doctor I have ever had. I needed surgery once and she changed her plans so it could be done immediately. She always puts her patients first.
About Dr. Helen Rhodes, MD
- Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043311194
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
