Dr. Helen Rhodes, MD

Gynecology
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Helen Rhodes, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Socorro General Hospital.

Dr. Rhodes works at Helen E. Rhodes, MD in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Helen E. Rhodes, MD
    1201 N Dairy Ashford Rd Ste 118, Houston, TX 77079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 932-6333
    Helen E. Rhodes, MD
    560 Blossom St Ste B, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 525-4961
    Helen Rhodes MD PA
    1560 Live Oak St Ste D, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 525-4961

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Socorro General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 31, 2021
    She is a wonderful gynecologist. She is never rushed, takes her time and listens to you. She doesn’t over book. The absolute best doctor I have ever had. I needed surgery once and she changed her plans so it could be done immediately. She always puts her patients first.
    Pamela — Mar 31, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Helen Rhodes, MD
    About Dr. Helen Rhodes, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043311194
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Rhodes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhodes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

