Dr. Helen Rho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Rho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Rho works at
Locations
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Helen is extremely intelligent and she always gets straight to my health needs at hand. She asks many important questions during my visits and makes specialist physician referrals as necessary. I have referred her to two people who also find her straightforward manner and confidence refreshing.
About Dr. Helen Rho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1710305073
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Virginia Commonwealth University Of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Family Practice and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rho accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.