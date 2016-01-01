Overview

Dr. Helen Pensanti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brawley, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Pensanti works at MD Community Care Center in Brawley, CA with other offices in Calexico, CA, Sherman Oaks, CA and Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.