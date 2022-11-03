Overview

Dr. Helen Patzanakidis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Patzanakidis works at Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc-Family Practice in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.