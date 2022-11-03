See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Corona, CA
Dr. Helen Patzanakidis, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helen Patzanakidis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Patzanakidis works at Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc-Family Practice in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc-Family Practice
    Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc-Family Practice
2250 S Main St, Corona, CA 92882
(951) 737-1454

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Mastodynia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Based on 22 ratings
    Nov 03, 2022
    I've been seeing Dr. Patz for years. I can't imagine seeing anyone else.
    MELISSA ROBERTSON — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Helen Patzanakidis, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Greek
    NPI Number
    1639288368
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Patzanakidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patzanakidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patzanakidis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patzanakidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patzanakidis works at Citrus Valley Medical Associates, Inc-Family Practice in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Patzanakidis’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patzanakidis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patzanakidis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patzanakidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patzanakidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

