Dr. Helen Park, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
1.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helen Park, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Park works at Premier Women's Health in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY and Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Manhasset Office
    1615 Northern Blvd Ste 106, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-7666
  2. 2
    Chang J Park MD
    2500 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 328-0505
  3. 3
    Premier Women's Health
    40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 101, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 496-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Nov 18, 2021
    I love Dr. Park. I'm also a patient that doesn't need to be spoken to softly or sensitively. I like her. She's straight to the point. She listens to my concerns. And if she objects to anything I listen. I have gone to her during my first pregnancy and now go to many of my visits for my second pregnancy. And I have had numerous annual exams with her and as well with the entire practice. She follows up with me every time and when I talk to her I talk to her almost like a friend and mother to mother. I'm beyond shocked at these reviews. I love her and the entire team at Premier Women's health. Once again, I am patient interested in an obgyn who is highly qualified in taking care of my health and the delivery of my baby. That is all the bedside manner that I need.
    JS — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Helen Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740417633
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • George Wash University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education

