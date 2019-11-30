Dr. Helen Nutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Nutter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Nutter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Nutter works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Directions (916) 733-3350Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3350Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nutter?
Answers all our questions. Takes her time to explain things. Very positive and real with her answers.
About Dr. Helen Nutter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1437167624
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nutter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nutter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nutter works at
Dr. Nutter has seen patients for Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nutter speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.