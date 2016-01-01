Dr. Nahouraii accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helen Nahouraii, DMD
Dr. Helen Nahouraii, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Youngstown, OH.
Dr. Nahouraii works at
Small Smiles3353 Mahoning Ave, Youngstown, OH 44509 Directions (330) 792-9600
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Helen Nahouraii, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1376697870
Dr. Nahouraii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nahouraii works at
Dr. Nahouraii has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahouraii.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nahouraii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nahouraii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.