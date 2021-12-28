Dr. Helen Mussemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mussemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Mussemann, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Mussemann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Mussemann works at
Locations
Grace Women's Healthcare LLC180 S 3rd St Ste 200, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 233-0017
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Helen for over 20 yrs. She is down to earth and very personable. She listens n knows her stuff. I am sick to hear they quit something they truly loved doing. If anyone knows where they are at now, pls respond.
About Dr. Helen Mussemann, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1255387692
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- William Marsh Rice University Houston Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mussemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mussemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mussemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mussemann has seen patients for Pap Smear, Uterine Fibroids and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mussemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussemann.
