Overview

Dr. Elizabeth McIntosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.



Dr. McIntosh works at SouthCoast Health in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.