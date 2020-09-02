Dr. Elizabeth McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntosh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth McIntosh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth McIntosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and Candler Hospital.
Dr. McIntosh works at
Locations
Ob Gyn Associates of Savannah5353 Reynolds St Ste 300, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 302-1833
Sj Sc Cardiology LLC1326 Eisenhower Dr Bldg 2, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 301-7881
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Helen Mcintosh! I had seen a slew of doctors within the week with not so great experiences, not feeling heard or seen; in unprecedented times, kindness goes a long way. Thank you for listening to me, hearing for understanding and for giving me OPTIONS. Scary times and we’re unable to have our love ones with us for support but you gave me a feeling of not being alone .. meant the world to me. Your staff is amazing and then you swooping in after a surgery, after being told you were unavailable was a great surprise. I needed you.. only God knew; your presence, bedside manners, listening to my theories and not ruling them out, reassured me that you were truly there for me, my care mattered. THANK YOU!
About Dr. Elizabeth McIntosh, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1306890009
Education & Certifications
- Mountain Area Health Education Ctr (UNC)
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntosh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntosh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.