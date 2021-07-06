Dr. Helen Manalis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Manalis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Manalis, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Haddon Township, NJ. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Manalis works at
Locations
Virtua Primary Care - Westmont216 Haddon Ave Ste 100, Haddon Township, NJ 08108 Directions (856) 854-6600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional courteous considerate compassionate informative Easy to communicate Myself and 2 daughters have been going to her for 10 years now The office has labcorp on premises
About Dr. Helen Manalis, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Female
- 1295712347
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
Dr. Manalis works at
Dr. Manalis speaks Greek.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Manalis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manalis.
