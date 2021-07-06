See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Haddon Township, NJ
Dr. Helen Manalis, DO

Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helen Manalis, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Haddon Township, NJ. They specialize in Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Dr. Manalis works at Virtua Primary Care in Haddon Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Virtua Primary Care - Westmont
    216 Haddon Ave Ste 100, Haddon Township, NJ 08108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 854-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Helen Manalis, DO

  • Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
  • 23 years of experience
  • English, Greek
  • Female
  • 1295712347
Education & Certifications

  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Hospital Affiliations

  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Helen Manalis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manalis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Manalis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Manalis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Manalis works at Virtua Primary Care in Haddon Township, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Manalis’s profile.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Manalis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manalis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manalis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manalis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.