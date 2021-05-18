Dr. Helen Ly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Ly, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Helen Ly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Tallahatchie General Hospital.
Integrative Health Associates, PLLC515 N HIGHLAND ST, Memphis, TN 38122 Directions (901) 244-7599
- Tallahatchie General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent results, although several sessions are required.
About Dr. Helen Ly, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1487882627
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Neurology
Dr. Ly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ly has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ly speaks Mandarin.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.