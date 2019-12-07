Dr. Helen Luong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Luong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Luong, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center.
Locations
1
Women's Care Obgyn Medical Group Inc1019 W La Palma Ave Unit B, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 535-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luong was recommended to me by my pcp. She is a fantastic OBGYN. Wish I had found her sooner! Shes very thorough and personable.
About Dr. Helen Luong, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Dr. Luong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luong has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Luong speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Luong. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.