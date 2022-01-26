Overview

Dr. Helen Li, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.



Dr. Li works at Champaign Dental Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.