Dr. Helen Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
North Houston Nephrology & Diagnostics Associates, PA607 Timerdale Ln Ste 201, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3613
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
excellent she is always extremely competent and caring
About Dr. Helen Lee, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Korean
- 1336124635
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University Of Texas Medical School
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Nephrology
