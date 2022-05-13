Dr. Helen Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Kuo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Kuo, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Kuo works at
Locations
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 448-7336Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7335
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Expert surgeon, great bedside manner, and open and honest communication.
About Dr. Helen Kuo, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indianapolis University School Of Medicine
- Indianapolis University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
