Dr. Helen Krontiras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krontiras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Krontiras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Krontiras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Russell Medical Center.
Dr. Krontiras works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ualaal-cardiac Mri1808 7TH AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 975-5972
- 2 2000 6 Avenue S Breast Heal Ctr Fl 5, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-9034
-
3
Medical Park Optical Inc.3368 Highway 280, Alexander City, AL 35010 Directions (256) 215-7479
-
4
Callahan Eye Hospital1720 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 325-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Russell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krontiras?
I would certainly recommend Dr. K to others in need of a cancer surgeon.
About Dr. Helen Krontiras, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1821026675
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krontiras has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krontiras accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krontiras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krontiras works at
Dr. Krontiras has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krontiras on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Krontiras. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krontiras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krontiras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krontiras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.