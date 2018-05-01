Overview

Dr. Helen Krontiras, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Russell Medical Center.



Dr. Krontiras works at UALAAL-CARDIAC MRI in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Alexander City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.