Dr. Helen Kim-James

Dermatology
4.5 (298)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Helen Kim-James is a Dermatologist in Fairview, TX. They completed their residency with Washington University School Of Medicine

Dr. Kim-James works at Fairview Dermatology in Fairview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Rash and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fairview Dermatology
    331 Town Pl, Fairview, TX 75069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 747-0000
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Progress West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 298 ratings
    Patient Ratings (298)
    5 Star
    (266)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Sep 09, 2022
    I’ve visited Dr Kim-James twice in the past year. Both times the staff was friendly and I was taken to the examine room promptly and the Dr walked in a few minutes after. She is friendly as well and explains everything well. She has frozen pre-cancerous spots twice and both times the treatments were effective. Very happy I changed to her as my dermatologist. I actually look forward to going.
    About Dr. Helen Kim-James

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588647747
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital Washington University School Med
    Internship

