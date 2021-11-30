Dr. Helen Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Hall, MD
Dr. Helen Hall, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Colon & Rectal Clinic of Scottsdale8415 N Pima Rd Ste 288, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 947-3533
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Could not have been more kind, caring, and professional.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
