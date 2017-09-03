See All Dermatologists in Warren, NJ
Dr. Helen Haliasos, MD

Dermatology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Helen Haliasos, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Haliasos works at Warren Dermatology in Warren, NJ with other offices in Basking Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Warren Dermatology Associates LLC
    122 Mount Bethel Rd Ste 1, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 994-1170
    Memorial Hospital for Cancer & Allied Diseases
    136 MOUNTAINVIEW BLVD, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 542-3544
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dry Skin
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    About Dr. Helen Haliasos, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1679591358
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
