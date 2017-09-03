Overview

Dr. Helen Haliasos, MD is a Dermatologist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Haliasos works at Warren Dermatology in Warren, NJ with other offices in Basking Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.