Dr. Helen Gelhot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Gelhot works at Comprehensive Cancer Care, P.C. in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.