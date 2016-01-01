Dr. Fu has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helen Fu, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Fu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA.
Locations
Santa Clara Valley Medical Center751 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 885-5000Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Kaiser Permanente276 Hospital Pkwy, San Jose, CA 95119 Directions (866) 984-7483
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Helen Fu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Mandarin
- 1477736734
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu works at
Dr. Fu speaks Mandarin.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
