Dr. Helen Frederickson, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Helen Frederickson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Campbell County Memorial Hospital and Fall River Health Services.

Dr. Frederickson works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute
    353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 307-3354

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 08, 2022
Great bedside manner.
— Dec 08, 2022
Dec 08, 2022
Great bedside manner.
— Dec 08, 2022
Photo: Dr. Helen Frederickson, MD
  • Medical Oncology
  • 44 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1144251786
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • University Of Colorado
  • Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
  • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
  • Campbell County Memorial Hospital
  • Fall River Health Services

Dr. Helen Frederickson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederickson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Frederickson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Frederickson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Frederickson works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. View the full address on Dr. Frederickson’s profile.

Dr. Frederickson has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederickson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederickson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederickson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederickson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederickson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
