Dr. Helen Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Duncan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Duncan works at
Locations
-
1
Helen E.Duncan MD301 W Huntington Dr Ste 514, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan?
Dr. Duncan is so kind and sweet. She gets to know you as a patient and is very knowledgeable. I can say with confidence that she has helped me greatly.
About Dr. Helen Duncan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1194807347
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.