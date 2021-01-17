Dr. Helen Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helen Chang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Helen Chang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
1
Urban Health Plan Inc1065 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10459 Directions (718) 589-2440
2
Jewish Guild Healthcare15 W 65th St # C, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 769-6313
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Helen Chang is a excellent doctor. She is smart, caring and engaged. She is extremely thorough in her assessments creating an atmosphere where patients feel heard and understood. Her response and guidance on problems presented is respectful and realistic. She is able to connect on a human level no matter culture or race. Highly recommend her!
About Dr. Helen Chang, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
- 1376590638
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese, French and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.