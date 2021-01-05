See All Pediatric Nephrologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Helen Byrd, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Helen Byrd, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Byrd works at Universal Pediatrics in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Universal Pediatrics
    4727 Saint Antoine St Ste 404, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 833-7266

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 05, 2021
    She is the best been my family doctor since I was a baby
    — Jan 05, 2021
    About Dr. Helen Byrd, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750394425
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Helen Byrd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

