Dr. Helen Byrd, MD
Dr. Helen Byrd, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Universal Pediatrics4727 Saint Antoine St Ste 404, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 833-7266
She is the best been my family doctor since I was a baby
About Dr. Helen Byrd, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1750394425
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Dr. Byrd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrd.
