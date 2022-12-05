Dr. Bernie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helen Bernie, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Helen Bernie, DO is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Indiana Clinic -critical Care LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-3700
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2000
Indiana University Health North Hospital11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-0000
Iu Health Physicians Urology (illinois Street)11725 Illinois St Ste 558, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 688-5500
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- IU Health University Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Sagamore Health Network
She is the first doctor who actually seemed to care about me and my problems and truly want to come up with a solution that would fit my goals for intimacy and restoration. She isnt a saleman if you know what I mean. She is smart and explains things very well. Her office was great. Not sure what these other reviews are talking about but I know she use to work in a different location, but now she's at IU North office, so perhaps that fixed those issues. I cant speak more highly of Dr Bernie. You wont be disappointed. She really cares and she'll help fix your problems. She even spent extra time counselling me to stop smoking and encouraging me to control my diabetes! When's the last time a surgeon cared enough to do that??
- Urology
- English
- Urology
