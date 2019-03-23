Dr. Analo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helen Analo, MD
Overview
Dr. Helen Analo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital, Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Analo works at
Locations
West Penn Outpatient Services At Mellon Pavilion4815 Liberty Ave Ste 340, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 681-4401
Health Works2580 Haymaker Rd, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 373-4411
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- Forbes Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Analo is straightforward in her approach. She is a lovely person, but she speaks honestly and in a forthright manner. I appreciated that very much. She gave me a frank, but kind explanation of my diagnosis (not good), but was enthusiastic about my treatment plan. She never talked down to me, which is something I dislike. And she has kept me alive for three years, so far, which was an achievement very much in doubt at diagnosis.
About Dr. Helen Analo, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1275535601
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- University Of Lagos
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
