Dr. Helen Ahn, MD
Dr. Helen Ahn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Schaumburg, IL. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center
AMITA Health Medical Group Urology Schaumburg1100 E Woodfield Rd Ste 140, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Directions (224) 273-3610
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth GlenOaks
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was recently referred to Dr Ahn. I was able to get an appointment with in a reasonable time and I was able to fill out all the appropriate paperwork before hand. Dr Ahn took time explaining the procedures I would need and her bedside manner was wonderful. I would recommend her to anyone.
- English, Korean
- Loyola University Med Center
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahn speaks Korean.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
