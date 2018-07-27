Dr. Heldo Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heldo Gomez, MD
Dr. Heldo Gomez, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Key West, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Heldo Gomez, MD, PA3428 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040 Directions (561) 627-7855
Heldo Gomez, MD, PA900 Village Square Xing Ste 270, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-7855
Heldo Gomez MD PA1420 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd Ste 102B, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (772) 336-3006
Heldo Gomez, MD, PA4290 Professional Center Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-7855
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Cervical spondyltic mylopathy three level fusion. He did the best he could.
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861586455
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.