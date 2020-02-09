Dr. Helard Ballon-Hennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballon-Hennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- NV
- Las Vegas
- Dr. Helard Ballon-Hennings, MD
Dr. Helard Ballon-Hennings, MD
Overview
Dr. Helard Ballon-Hennings, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Facultad de Medicina Humana de la Universidad de San Mart n de Porres|University San Martin De Porres College of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ballon-Hennings works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WHASN - Desert Hills9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 202, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (888) 969-7610Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Amniocentesis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Breech Position
- View other providers who treat C-Section
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear Abnormalities
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Bacterial Sepsis
- View other providers who treat Birth Control
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Dysplasia
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infections
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
- View other providers who treat Dilation and Curettage
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endocervical Curettage
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Ablation
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Excision of Cervix
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Gestational Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Gynecological Examination
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Infertility
- View other providers who treat Intrauterine Growth Restriction
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Miscarriages
- View other providers who treat Multiple Gestation
- View other providers who treat Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obstetric Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Oophorectomy
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy-Related Disorders
- View other providers who treat Rectovaginal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Surgery, Robotic Assisted
- View other providers who treat Sympathectomy
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation
- View other providers who treat Urinary Disorders
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Uterine Diseases
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vulvar Cancer
- View other providers who treat Vulvectomy
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballon-Hennings?
Due to a move and change of insurance I found myself in third trimester without a OBGyn. I had been recommended to call Dr Ballons office so I did and within 10 minutes of explaining my situation he asked me to come in an hour later. I now have had my several prenatal visits and gave birth to my baby as well as a follow up postpartum visit. I have been nothing but happy and felt welcome at my visits in the office. The nurses are wonderful and Dr Ballon takes his time to make sure any concerns or questions of mine are answered. My delivery of my baby was a good experience due to the care of the doctor and the staff at Southern Hills. I will continue staying with Dr Ballons office as long as it is possible.
About Dr. Helard Ballon-Hennings, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346443348
Education & Certifications
- DMC Sinai Hosp|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Facultad de Medicina Humana de la Universidad de San Mart n de Porres|University San Martin De Porres College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballon-Hennings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballon-Hennings accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ballon-Hennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballon-Hennings works at
Dr. Ballon-Hennings speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballon-Hennings. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballon-Hennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballon-Hennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballon-Hennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.