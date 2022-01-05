Overview

Dr. Helaine Bertsch, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Bertsch works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.