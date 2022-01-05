Dr. Helaine Bertsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Helaine Bertsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Helaine Bertsch, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Hartford Hospital80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06102 Directions (860) 545-2803
-
2
Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute80 Fisher Dr, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 696-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is enthusiastic and outgoing and makes you feel very comfortable. She is able to explain complex procedures and conditions in easy to understand terms.
About Dr. Helaine Bertsch, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertsch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertsch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.