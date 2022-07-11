Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarzour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD
Overview
Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Voronezh State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates445 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste B16, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zarzour operated on my sister she had a stroke everything worked out good he took very good care of her and was very nice to me why I was waiting
About Dr. Hekmat Zarzour, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1609001130
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Burdenko Institute
- Al-Hayat Hospital
- Voronezh State Medical Academy
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarzour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zarzour using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zarzour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarzour has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Aneurysm and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zarzour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarzour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarzour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarzour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarzour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.