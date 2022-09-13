Dr. Hekmat Hakiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hekmat Hakiman, MD
Dr. Hekmat Hakiman, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Arizona Colorectal Experts2995 W Elliot Rd Ste 4, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (602) 844-5157Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Advanced Surgical Associates5111 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 Directions (480) 969-4138
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hakiman has been my colorectal surgeon since 2019. He has literally saved my life twice since then. He recently took care of me for a serious colon issue that I am still recovering from. I can't emphasize enough how him and his office take the time to listen and care about your healing process. Again I would highly recommend him and would like to thank him for all he has done for me.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1518129055
- Baylor University Medical Center
- UT Southwestern Medical Center
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Hakiman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakiman works at
Dr. Hakiman has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess and Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
81 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.