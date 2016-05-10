Dr. Hejal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hejal Patel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Andalusia Health and Flowers Hospital.
Genesiscare Usa of Alabama LLC4274 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-2312
Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Care At Andalusia104 Medical Park Dr, Andalusia, AL 36420 Directions (334) 427-5001
- Andalusia Health
- Flowers Hospital
He is easy to talk with and very straight to the point. He has a great bedside manner. Never had to wait long for doctor appointments. His office is very respectful of your time.
- Radiation Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1174746168
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.