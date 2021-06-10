Dr. Heiwon Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heiwon Chung, MD
Dr. Heiwon Chung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Sao Paulo and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Lehigh Valley Hospital1240 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 410, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-7884
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Dr. Chung is caring, compassionate and hears what you say when you bring a concern or worry to her about the procedure or treatment needed. She goes out of her way to ensure you understand everything. Following surgical procedure, she again, is totally available for not only you, the patient, but the family members as well. She literally saved my life during an unexpected finding in my surgery and I will be forever grateful for her expertise, wisdom, and post-op care. I'm in the medical field and she is one of the best surgeons I have ever had the privilege of knowing. Highly recommend her!
- General Surgery
- English, Korean
- Nassau Co Med Center
- Abington Hospital
- Universidade Federal De Sao Paulo
- General Surgery
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroid Nodule and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chung speaks Korean.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.