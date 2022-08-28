Overview

Dr. Heitham Ajlouni, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ajlouni works at Lee Physician Group - Adult Endocrinology in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.