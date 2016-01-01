Dr. Heinz Lenz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heinz Lenz, MD
Overview
Dr. Heinz Lenz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with UC San Diego MC
Dr. Lenz works at
Locations
Surgical Associates of La Jolla Medical Group Inc.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 820, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 453-5200
Scripps Memorial Hospital-la Jolla9888 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 699-4069
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Heinz Lenz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego MC
- U Hamburg|University of California, San Diego
- University of California, San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenz has seen patients for Dysphagia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lenz speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.