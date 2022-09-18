Dr. Heinz Hoenecke Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoenecke Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heinz Hoenecke Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Heinz Hoenecke Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Steadman Sp Med Fdn
Dr. Hoenecke Jr works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-7980Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 764-3331
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hoenecke and his team were really focused on guaranteeing my surgery and recovery would be successful, and it was.
About Dr. Heinz Hoenecke Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1548237936
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Sp Med Fdn
- U Ariz
- U Ariz
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoenecke Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoenecke Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoenecke Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoenecke Jr works at
Dr. Hoenecke Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoenecke Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoenecke Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoenecke Jr.
