Dr. Heinz Hermann, MD
Overview
Dr. Heinz Hermann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Munich and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Locations
Heinz Hermann3801 Vista Rd Ste 420, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 913-1369
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Both of my parents have received wonderful care from Dr. Hermann since way back in 1978. His office is quick to respond and set appointments, he has always been attentive to my parents' concerns, and he is very respected by our family. He's also very careful in explaining everything to us. He's been a godsend. I wish every doctor were this easy to work with.
About Dr. Heinz Hermann, MD
- Cardiology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1396739272
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Tucson Med Ctr
- U Munich
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hermann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hermann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hermann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hermann has seen patients for Limb Swelling, Heart Palpitations and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hermann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hermann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hermann.
