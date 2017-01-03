Dr. Heiko Schmitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heiko Schmitt, MD
Dr. Heiko Schmitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, CT.
Mount Sinai Brooklyn Infusion Center11 South Rd Ste 230, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-3343
Uconn Health Medical Services117 Albany Tpke, Canton, CT 06019 Directions (860) 658-3444
UConn Musculoskeletal Institute1 Royce Cir Ste 104, Storrs, CT 06268 Directions (860) 487-9200
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Schmitt is the best Dr .I absolutely love him ,he explains everything and takes time with me. He put me on tikosyn and it was the best thing 1 pill put me in normal sinus rhythm. He did cardio version and ablations nothing worked for me . The tikosyn was a miracle pill for me. He is the greatest Dr and I tell everyone I know to go to him. Not a lot of Drs even know about tikosyn so if you are on it you need to tell your other caregiver s about it.
- Cardiology
- English
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Schmitt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmitt has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.