Overview

Dr. Heike Schmolck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Ludwigs U, Freiburg and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and Pella Regional Health Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.