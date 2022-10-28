Dr. Heidrun Gollogly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gollogly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidrun Gollogly, MD
Overview
Dr. Heidrun Gollogly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Enloe Medical Center and Paradise Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gollogly works at
Locations
-
1
Eye Associates of San Diego & Acuity Eye Group5565 Grossmont Center Dr Ste 3, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 463-0331
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Enloe Medical Center
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gollogly?
A professional who never fails to explain why and how treatment is needed!
About Dr. Heidrun Gollogly, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477879823
Education & Certifications
- Children's Surgical Centre, Phnom Penh Cambodia
- Mayo Clinic
- Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gollogly has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gollogly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gollogly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gollogly works at
Dr. Gollogly has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gollogly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gollogly speaks Spanish.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Gollogly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gollogly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gollogly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gollogly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.