Overview

Dr. Heidrun Gollogly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Enloe Medical Center and Paradise Valley Hospital.



Dr. Gollogly works at Azimi Cardiovascular Institute in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.