Dr. Heidi Winkler, MD

Pediatrics
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Heidi Winkler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Tijuana, Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital, Los Angeles Community Hospital, Norwalk Community Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Winkler works at Los Angeles Community Hospital in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Fe Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Los Angeles Community Hospital At Los Angeles
    4081 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023 (323) 881-2613
    Community Pediatric Clinic Inc
    10210 Orr and Day Rd Ste A, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 (562) 864-4000
    Main Office
    12631 Imperial Hwy Ste F100, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670 (562) 864-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Coast Plaza Hospital
  • Los Angeles Community Hospital
  • Norwalk Community Hospital
  • Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening

Acidosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 22, 2020
    She helped figure out what was wrong with my daughter when 10 other doctors couldn't! She is always nice and my kid loves her
    Corey C — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Heidi Winkler, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265456636
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • L.A. County / Usc Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Centro De Estudios Universitarios Xochicalco-Campus Tijuana, Escuela De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
