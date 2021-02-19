Dr. Heidi Torocsik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torocsik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Torocsik, DO is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 520, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5586Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric Neurology1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 415, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-5588
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She took the time to talked to my son even play with him. She talked to me in very simple words easy to understand to a Spanish speaker. Then we had a teleconference appointment that was very good too. I recommend her.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1679644504
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Torocsik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torocsik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torocsik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Torocsik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torocsik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torocsik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torocsik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.