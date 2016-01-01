Overview

Dr. Heidi Sorenson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brainerd, MN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center.



Dr. Sorenson works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.