Overview

Dr. Heidi Shors, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish and Logan Health Medical Center.



Dr. Shors works at Northwest Orthopedics/Sprt Medi in Kalispell, MT with other offices in Whitefish, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.