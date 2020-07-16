Overview

Dr. Heidi Schneider, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.



Dr. Schneider works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX with other offices in Mineola, TX and Lindale, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.