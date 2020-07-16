Dr. Heidi Schneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heidi Schneider, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Christus Mother Frances Hospital-health Park Plaza1327 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 510-8764
Christus Trinity Clinic Mineola1302 N Pacific St, Mineola, TX 75773 Directions (903) 569-5383
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas3203 S Main St, Lindale, TX 75771 Directions (903) 266-4000
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-6790
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Schneider is the best, most knowledgeable and caring physician. I know it sounds like she is family or a friend, yet she has been so attentive to my health and my different, and difficult, conditions outside of the R.A. I trust her with my care and my health and I would ask my family and friends to see her as well. Just one more, thought, she is so very attentive and sharp to figure out new changes. Her staff and the infusion staff are also five stars. Fantastic team.
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneider has seen patients for Arthritis, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.